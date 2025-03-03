How Mick Jagger Burned Himself (And Bob Dylan) During His Surprise 2025 Oscars Appearance

The truth about Mick Jagger? For one thing, the man is freaking immortal. He showed us as much during his surprise appearance at the 2025 Academy Award ceremonies, where he announced the Best Original Song award. More impressive, though, is the man's ability to laugh at himself. The iconic frontman of the Rolling Stones came onstage with his signature swagger, acknowledging the audience's cheers — but then explained those cheers might not be merited. "Much as I love doing it, I wasn't the first choice" to do the presentation, Jagger said (per Entertainment Weekly). "The producers really wanted Bob Dylan to do this. Bob didn't want to do it because he said the best songs this year were obviously in the movie 'A Complete Unknown.'" He was referring, of course, to the biopic about Dylan starring Timothée Chalomet.

The Rolling Stone went on to deliver another jab to the "Like a Rolling Stone" composer — and himself. Imitating Dylan, Jagger said, "'You should find somebody younger.' Okay, I'm younger than Bob Dylan, so here I am!" (He didn't mention that they're a mere two years apart.)