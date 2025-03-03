How Mick Jagger Burned Himself (And Bob Dylan) During His Surprise 2025 Oscars Appearance
The truth about Mick Jagger? For one thing, the man is freaking immortal. He showed us as much during his surprise appearance at the 2025 Academy Award ceremonies, where he announced the Best Original Song award. More impressive, though, is the man's ability to laugh at himself. The iconic frontman of the Rolling Stones came onstage with his signature swagger, acknowledging the audience's cheers — but then explained those cheers might not be merited. "Much as I love doing it, I wasn't the first choice" to do the presentation, Jagger said (per Entertainment Weekly). "The producers really wanted Bob Dylan to do this. Bob didn't want to do it because he said the best songs this year were obviously in the movie 'A Complete Unknown.'" He was referring, of course, to the biopic about Dylan starring Timothée Chalomet.
The Rolling Stone went on to deliver another jab to the "Like a Rolling Stone" composer — and himself. Imitating Dylan, Jagger said, "'You should find somebody younger.' Okay, I'm younger than Bob Dylan, so here I am!" (He didn't mention that they're a mere two years apart.)
Bob Dylan turned down the Oscars honor
Mick Jagger wasn't entirely being facetious when he said Bob Dylan passed up the chance to present a prestigious Oscar trophy. The Hollywood Reporter confirms that Dylan was in fact asked not only to do the honors, but to perform on the show as well. (Showing off their powerhouse chops were Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Queen Latifah, Doja Cat, Lisa, and Raye.)
At this writing, Dylan hadn't offered an explanation for declining the invite. It's not as though he needed the credit on his résumé, though. Bob Dylan is the only person in the world to hold the achievement not only of winning an Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and Oscar (the so-called EGOT foursome), but also a Golden Globe, the Pulitzer Prize, and the Nobel Prize for literature. Jagger is no slouch himself in the awards department, but neither he nor the Stones have ever recorded an Oscar-eligible song. So his appearance at L.A.'s Dolby Theater was an accomplishment in itself. (Dare we hope he might be a nominee for the golden statue one of these years?)