What Does Greenland's Flag Symbolize?

Let's be honest: The most that many Americans know about Greenland is that it isn't green. Its name came from Erik Thorvaldsson, aka Erik the Red, a 10th-century Norwegian Viking who found Greenland while sailing and wanted to tempt people to settle it with him. Hence the appealing name: Greenland. But there's not a whole lot of land there that's not covered in ice, which is 80% of the region. This is true despite Greenland being a massive island with a coast 24,430-miles long. Despite the size, only about 56,000 people live there at present. Plus, Greenland is part of Denmark and not its own country, though it has seats in the Danish parliament. And then there's its interesting-looking flag with opposing colors of red and white.

It's a simple-enough-looking flag at first sight — modest, plain, and maybe mistaken for the Japanese flag's red circle against a white backdrop. And indeed, the circle in the center of Greenland's flag is also, like the Japanese flag, supposed to represent the sun. It specifically represents the setting sun that vanishes behind the horizon in winter and returns in spring — hence the inverted colors. This symbolism is especially meaningful for Arctic countries that are plunged into absolute darkness for months at a time. Then there's the colors themselves, which are the colors of the Danish flag but without the Danish cross. The lack of a cross represents the separation of Greenland from Danish culture and religion.

