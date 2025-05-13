The Record For Slowest Jet Ever Made Goes To This Aircraft

Anyone who's ever played with a paper airplane might ask: "How slow can a plane go before it just ... drops?" There are lots of factors involved, particularly the weight of the aircraft, but the absolute minimum for a small plane is only less than 31 miles per hour, or approximately three times less than some of us have probably driven on the highway while not dying in a car crash. That includes take-off speed as well as the speed necessary to stay in the sky. But that's a plane, not a jet. A jet isn't merely a super fast plane that zooms around pew-pewing fleets of enemy fighters. A jet has a specific type of engine — a jet engine. The slowest jet ever recorded flew much faster than 31 mph, but still only reached 120 mph at top speed. For context, a private jet typically cruises along at a cool 500 to 600 mph.

Enter the tale of Soviet-dominated Poland in the 1970s and the PZL M-15 "Belphegor," the most ungainly and ugly winged thing to barely grace the skies with its crop-dusting bulk. Crop-dusting, you say? Yes. The PZL M-15 wasn't a jet fighter, but was supposed to be a brilliant, revolutionary, cost-cutting, etc., etc., solution to the old Antonov An-2R crop-dusting biplane derived from an original, World War II-era U.S.S.R. plane. Those old An-2Rs couldn't last forever, and all those Eastern European wheat and barley fields needed their chemical showers. In the end, an absurd amount of engineering entanglements mingled with the stupidest kind of bureaucratic bungling to create a mere 175 PZL M-15s by 1981, when the planes were discontinued.

