Chosen by Hellenic travelers, the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World trace back to 225 B.C. when they were documented in a work by Philo of Byzantium titled "On the Seven Wonders." During this time, it was believed that only seven celestial bodies existed beyond Earth: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, the sun, and the moon. These ultimately corresponded with the days of the week and the wonders of the world. Today, there are eight known planets in our solar system in addition to the sun and the moon, and yet there are still just seven world wonders.

Advertisement

Since the Great Pyramid of Giza is the only original world wonder that remains standing today, the list has since been revised. Dating back to 2560 B.C., the grand stone structure, also known as Khufu, isn't Egypt's oldest pyramid. However, towering just over 480 feet when it was built (now standing 30 feet shorter due to erosion and human destruction), it reigns as the tallest of its kind on the planet, per Guinness World Records. Even so, the impressive pyramid didn't make it onto the Seven Wonders of the New World list, nor did the other six structures, which have since been erased from existence.

The other ancient wonders were: the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, the Statue of Zeus of Olympia, the Temple of Artemis of Ephesus, the Mausoleum of Halicarnassus, the Colossus of Rhodes, and the Lighthouse of Alexandria. Though they no longer physically exist, their legacy is immortalized in poems, paintings, and other ancient artistic works.

Advertisement