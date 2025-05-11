What Does It Mean When TSA Yells Bravo?

What does the word "bravo" conjure up to you? It could be a kind word given by a parent for a job well done. Or maybe it's the channel dedicated to reality TV. If you're in the military, perhaps your mind goes straight to the radio code for the letter "B." And if you happen to be in an airport, "bravo" or more accurately "code bravo," can mean something pretty serious. It's the code the Transportation Security Administration uses for a general security threat.

If you hear this over an airport intercom system, you don't necessarily need to panic. There are a variety of issues that can trigger a code bravo, like unattended luggage or someone acting suspicious. Considering some of the bizarre things discovered by airport security, from pigeons hidden in a man's pants to a sword cane, suspect passengers are probably a pretty common occurrence. But "bravo" could also signify more serious like a potential terrorist incident or someone being spotted with a weapon.