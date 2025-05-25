Why Are Massachusetts And Only 3 Other States Called Commonwealths?

Quick question: What do Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Virginia have in common? If you guessed "They are all states" or "They all have Walmarts," then congratulations: You're correct. But more than that, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Virginia belong to a little club that shares a title that you might have heard: commonwealth. Some might recognize the term "commonwealth" as somehow related to the United Kingdom, but the four U.S. states in question have nothing to do with that kind of commonwealth. Also, those four states don't have any special kind of status. They're just regular states, one of which has extra clam chowder. In the end, "commonwealth" is currently a symbolic name meaning citizen-elected governmental body. So, a state.

In fact, the states in question are officially the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the Commonwealth of Kentucky, no matter that those names are too long to use on an everyday basis. These longer, official names date back to the states' founding. On the Massachusetts state website, for instance, the 1780-enacted Massachusetts Constitution describes itself as a, "free, sovereign, and independent body politic, or state by the name of The Commonwealth of Massachusetts."

Legislators of the time were using a popular term — commonwealth — that came into use in 1649 following the execution of King Charles I, a disastrous British ruler who led Great Britain into civil war. After this, Great Britain was declared a "commonwealth" without a king, ruled jointly by England, Scotland, and Ireland (which only lasted until 1660). Calling a state a "commonwealth" referenced that period of citizen-led government.

