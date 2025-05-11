Why Does Maple Syrup Have Tiny Handles?

If the tiny handle was intended to be a marketing tactic, it's proved to be a successful one. "Nowadays, through the magic of marketing and nostalgia, tiny handles = real maple syrup to all of us, and companies keep putting them on the bottle," Brooklyn Brainery pointed out. To uncover the origins of the grip, we have to go back to the mid-19th century.

Advertisement

In 1949, Brooks Fuerst, a glassware artist based in Toledo, Ohio (revered as the Glass Capital of the World), applied for a patent for his design — a flask-shaped vessel with a functionless handle attached to the neck. His patent, which he named "jug or the like," was adopted in 1950 by the Cary Maple Sugar Company. The Vermont-based business used the bottle to sell "Maple Maker," which allowed buyers to mix the maple-flavored syrup with hot water and sugar to create a larger quantity of syrup at a fraction of the price (arguably an invention that nobody asked for).

Though Fuerst is widely credited with the bottle design, he may not have been the first to come up with it. His older brother, Edwin Fuerst, secured a patent for a similar glassware design in 1933 named "design for a jug." The bottle was similar in shape to Brooks', only more rotund. Of course, the defining feature was the tiny, decorative handle on its neck.

Advertisement

Incidentally, the Cary Maple Syrup Company used the 1933 design to sell its syrup long before the "Maple Maker" was introduced. From here, the maple syrup lore only gets stickier. In 1922, years before the Fuerst brothers' designs, Joseph Klein was awarded a patent for his own, which was used for Little Brown Jug Syrup. It had a strikingly similar shape and (of course) that silly little handle.