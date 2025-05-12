What Do Those Letters And Numbers On Military Aircraft Mean?

Boeing 747, Airbus A330, Bombardier CRJ100, Embraer ERJ 610, Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor, Lockheed Martin F-15 Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon, and of course, "T2: Judgement Day." What in the heck are all those letters about? And did you know that there's also a Boeing 707, 717, 727, 737, 757, 777, and 787? It's almost like there's a pattern to plane designations that isn't totally random — and this includes both commercial and military jets. All those funny letters and numbers date to the U.S. Tri-Service Aircraft-Designation System, a naming convention meant to describe the specifics of each aircraft.

Created by the Department of Defense (DoD) back in 1962, the Tri-Service system borrows from the aircraft designation system that the Air Force used from 1948 to 1962. When this system was created, it sought to unify disparate systems used by different branches of the U.S. military, including the Army and Navy. The DoD's naming system has been updated regularly over the years, with the latest version dating to the DoD's 2020 Air Force Policy Directive (AFPD) 16-4, which replaced an earlier 2014 version.

This excessively dry and tedious document outlines in exhaustive detail all the ins and outs of the DoD's current Mission Design Series (MDS), as the alphanumeric naming system is now dubbed. There's a painstaking, standardized approval process for monikers that includes standard designators like design number and series, non-standard designators like vehicle type, designations for declassified vs. classified aircraft, each craft's "popular names" (like Raptor for the super advanced F-22), and more.

