The Sahara Won't Be A Desert Forever. Here's Why

As most readers will hopefully accept, the Earth is a more-or-less sphere that spins on its own axis as it revolves around the sun. Each turn of the Earth on its axis makes up a single day, as the rotation exposes different regions to the light of the sun. This axis is noticeably tilted, meaning that at different times of the Earth's annual path around the sun, either the northern or southern half of the planet will temporarily be closer to the sun, causing the annual cycle of seasons.

This axis isn't perfectly fixed, though. The axis itself moves in a long, slow orbit (think about the stem of a spinning top drawing a lazy circle) in a process grandly called "the precession of the equinoxes," which results partly from gravitational tugs from the other planets in the solar system. One cycle takes over 25,000 years, so it's not something an individual human being lives long enough to notice. Whether we pay attention or not, the pole star will change over time, and so will the pattern of seasons and climate on Earth, given that the axis governing the seasons will be more or less angled in relation to the sun.

Depending on where the Earth is in this cycle of precession, rain patterns can alter from the ones we're familiar with now, with one response being a shift in African monsoons to bring more rain into the area where the Sahara now lies. This change is regular enough that scientist can observe it in geological records to check their models of past and future climate change.

