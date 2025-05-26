This Rare Lioness Statue Is The Most Expensive Ancient Artifact Ever Sold

For most people, antiquing is a wholesome, low-stakes hobby through which you might uncover an affordable and evocative slice of history. Antiques dealerships and markets are often quaint, charming places with a family-run vibe and a friendly atmosphere. Yet such businesses often deal in relatively low-value goods. Indeed, many times the wares you find in antiques stores aren't antiques at all — they're just old. But when it comes to extremely rare items, especially artifacts from the ancient world, things can get very serious indeed.

Take, for example, the so-called "Guennol Lioness," a stunning 5,000-year-old work of ancient art that to this day mystifies scholars and is spoken of in hushed tones by collectors and historians. The object, which stands at just 3.3 inches in height and his made from limestone, is considered a masterpiece of craftsmanship. Its exquisite shape was formed by an unidentified artist around the time that humanity created the wheel.

It's not known when it first arrived on the art market and how it came into circulation among dealers. Some experts suggest that some shady dealings may be behind its commodification. Nevertheless, the Alastair Bradley Martin Fund auctioned the Guennol Lioness at Sotheby's New York on December 5, 2007, and the winning bid from a private British collector came in at an eye-watering $57,200,000 (around $88 million today). It remains the single largest amount ever paid for an ancient artifact.

