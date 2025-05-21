How Many Awards Has Linkin Park Won?
In the early 2000s, Linkin Park dominated the music scene. Ushering in the new millennium with their debut studio album "Hybrid Theory," the California-based band claimed the angst-filled hearts and iPod earphones of teens everywhere with their unique fusion of nü metal and hip-hop. Over the course of their two-decade career, the alt-rock icons have stacked up dozens of awards — possibly over 70, though the exact number is hard to pin down.
The journey to becoming Linkin Park began with a high school garage band named Xero formed back in 1996, and the dynamic vocal stylings of the late and great Chester Bennington were a huge part of their success. When 2000 rolled around, the "One Step Closer" artists proved they'd taken all the necessary steps to burst into the mainstream. They received numerous accolades for their debut album, including a Grammy nomination for best rock album and a Grammy win for best hard rock performance for "Crawling." And that was just the start.
Early and mid-2000s accolades
Linkin Park's "Hybrid Theory" garnered three Grammy nominations, went gold within five weeks of being released, and became the best-selling album of 2001. It's safe to say that it was a groundbreaking album for the group. Boasting some of the band's hardest-hitting singles like "In The End" (its unmistakable opening piano riff still haunts the airwaves today), the album was certified 12 times platinum in 2020 by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), and a deluxe version of the album was released in celebration of its 20th anniversary that year. As if that wasn't enough, according to Pause & Play, the album is the second best-selling album of the 21st century, trailing nobly behind Adele's debut, "21."
Following up the success of "Hybrid Theory," the freshly famous band dropped "Meteora" in 2003. They continued to rack up the accolades with hits like "Somewhere I Belong," which snagged them an MTV Video Music Award (VMA) for best rock video in 2003 and an MTV Asia Award for favorite video in 2004. Arguably the most recognizable track on the album is "Numb," and the emotionally driven grief anthem earned the group a Grammy in 2006 for a rap-infused mash-up of the song called "Numb/Encore" featuring Jay-Z.
An award-winning comeback
Along with the rise and fall of the iPod, the early and mid-2000s have swiftly come and gone. However, Linkin Park continues to snag awards in the second decade of their career. Particularly favored by the American Music Awards (AMAs), the band has been recognized six separate times as favorite alternative artist — first in 2003 and most recently in 2017.
After the tragic death of lead singer Chester Bennington in 2017, the band took an indefinite hiatus, returning in full force in 2024 with a new singer, drummer, and album. Released in November, "From Zero" (the title is inspired by the band's original name, Xero) earned them plenty of nods, including two iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations in 2024 and a best alternative nomination at the MTV Video Music Awards. That same year, they racked up five nominations at the Billboard Music Awards, where they performed their lead single, "The Emptiness Machine," to a rapturous audience and won two awards for best rock group and top hard rock artist.
Most recently, in 2025, the beloved band took the crown for best rock album of the year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. From Xero to "From Zero," Linkin Park's long-enduring career has garnered them tons of awards, including two Grammy wins and six nominations. At this point, they have proven that they truly tried so hard, and continue to get so far.