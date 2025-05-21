How Many Awards Has Linkin Park Won?

Along with the rise and fall of the iPod, the early and mid-2000s have swiftly come and gone. However, Linkin Park continues to snag awards in the second decade of their career. Particularly favored by the American Music Awards (AMAs), the band has been recognized six separate times as favorite alternative artist — first in 2003 and most recently in 2017.

After the tragic death of lead singer Chester Bennington in 2017, the band took an indefinite hiatus, returning in full force in 2024 with a new singer, drummer, and album. Released in November, "From Zero" (the title is inspired by the band's original name, Xero) earned them plenty of nods, including two iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations in 2024 and a best alternative nomination at the MTV Video Music Awards. That same year, they racked up five nominations at the Billboard Music Awards, where they performed their lead single, "The Emptiness Machine," to a rapturous audience and won two awards for best rock group and top hard rock artist.

Most recently, in 2025, the beloved band took the crown for best rock album of the year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. From Xero to "From Zero," Linkin Park's long-enduring career has garnered them tons of awards, including two Grammy wins and six nominations. At this point, they have proven that they truly tried so hard, and continue to get so far.

