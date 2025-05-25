The Rare Artifact That Was The First Of Its Kind To Be Found In Scotland

Similar archaeological finds have been made in nearby countries, such as the unearthing of a treasure trove of over 800 Iron Age artifacts buried in Northern England. But the discovery of the chariot wheel marked the first of its kind in the Scottish Highlands. Principal archaeologist at Avon Archaeology Highland, Andy Young, expressed his team's initial bemusement to BBC Scotland News. "None of us had really seen [a chariot wheel] before in terms of physically excavating one," he said. The wheel is one of five chariot artifacts discovered in all of Scotland. "They are such a rare thing," Young noted.

Young estimates that the wheel dates back to around 200 B.C., making it about 2,200 years old. Of course, the impending results of radiocarbon testing will give archaeologists a more definitive idea of when the wheel first turned. What archaeologists know without such analysis is that the artifact is made of iron and appears to have been buried in a pit along with the cremated remains of a human, pottery, and animal bones. Young further deduces that the wheel was likely crafted by a highly skilled blacksmith, which would have been expensive back in the day, telling Smithsonian Magazine that the person buried in the pit was probably someone "pretty important."