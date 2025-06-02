The Rare Quarter That Could Make You A Millionaire

When it comes to coins, imperfections sometimes yield the highest value. According to Bullion Exchanges, unintentional mistakes made during the minting process can turn an everyday piece into a prized collectible. One example of a minting malfunction is the double die error, which occurs when a design is accidentally stamped twice onto a coin, resulting in a misaligned dual image. This error is relatively rare, as it's usually corrected by the U.S. Mint before going into circulation, but some slip through the cracks — as was the case with the rare Bicentennial Quarters.

Advertisement

Another error that renders one Bicentennial Quarter particularly valuable is its metal composition. The majority of the Bicentennial Quarters are made of clad (a hybrid of copper and nickel) and weigh about 5.7 grams. However, mainly at the San Francisco Mint, some of these clad quarters were infused with 40% silver, bringing their total weight to 6.25 grams. These heavier, shinier quarters are highly coveted due to their staggering value.

In 2023, one of these precious quarters was found in a family coin jar by a collector in Ohio. Intrigued by its silvery appearance, the collector took the coin in to be grade-tested. Identified as a 1976-S silver-proof quarter with a double-die error to boot, the rare coin was graded MS-70. Since coins are rated on a 70-point scale — known as the Mint State (MS) scale — an MS-70-graded coin is considered to be in flawless condition. The 25-cent piece sold for a whopping $11 million at auction.

Advertisement