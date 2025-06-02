The Rare Quarter That Could Make You A Millionaire
Unless you use a coin-operated washer and dryer or you're scrounging for change to feed the parking meter, it's probably safe to say you don't think about quarters too much. That might change when you find out about the rare quarter in circulation that could change your life by millions. To commemorate America's 200th birthday in 1976, the U.S. Mint produced a special edition Bicentennial Quarter. The front side of the quarter features the standard profile portrait of America's first president, George Washington, with the dual dates "1776-1976" etched underneath. On the flip side, the traditional eagle is replaced with the image of a colonial drummer, a victory torch, and a circle of 13 stars to represent the 13 original colonies.
Over 1.6 billion of these bicentennial beauties were produced, and many are still in circulation today. Though a majority of the Bicentennial Quarters only amount to 25 cents, there's one quarter in particular worth $11 million. Why? It's unique metal composition.
The $11-million Bicentenntial Quarter has a double die error and contains silver
When it comes to coins, imperfections sometimes yield the highest value. According to Bullion Exchanges, unintentional mistakes made during the minting process can turn an everyday piece into a prized collectible. One example of a minting malfunction is the double die error, which occurs when a design is accidentally stamped twice onto a coin, resulting in a misaligned dual image. This error is relatively rare, as it's usually corrected by the U.S. Mint before going into circulation, but some slip through the cracks — as was the case with the rare Bicentennial Quarters.
Another error that renders one Bicentennial Quarter particularly valuable is its metal composition. The majority of the Bicentennial Quarters are made of clad (a hybrid of copper and nickel) and weigh about 5.7 grams. However, mainly at the San Francisco Mint, some of these clad quarters were infused with 40% silver, bringing their total weight to 6.25 grams. These heavier, shinier quarters are highly coveted due to their staggering value.
In 2023, one of these precious quarters was found in a family coin jar by a collector in Ohio. Intrigued by its silvery appearance, the collector took the coin in to be grade-tested. Identified as a 1976-S silver-proof quarter with a double-die error to boot, the rare coin was graded MS-70. Since coins are rated on a 70-point scale — known as the Mint State (MS) scale — an MS-70-graded coin is considered to be in flawless condition. The 25-cent piece sold for a whopping $11 million at auction.
How to spot an authentic $11 million Bicentennial Quarter
With a pay-out that big, you better start checking your quarters. According to Lagovreform, coin experts believe that other $11 million quarters are still in circulation, as many collectors potentially saved Bicentennial Quarters without inspecting them. If you happen to find one buried in a drawer somewhere, there are a few ways to determine if it's worth more than 25 cents.
First, check the mint mark on the front side of the coin under George Washinton's head to determine where it was minted. "D" stands for Denver, "S" stands for San Francisco, and the absence of a letter — or the letter "P" — indicates that the coin was produced in Philadelphia. The most valuable of the silver quarters are the ones minted in San Francisco. Also be sure to inspect it for errors, specifically double die errors on the text or images. If the coin is missing a clad layer, revealing a bit of copper, the value increases even more. If you're not sure that you have silver on your hands, you can weigh the quarter to be certain. As mentioned, silver coins will be slightly heavier than clad coins, resulting in an astronomically higher value.
If you think it's legit, experts suggest that you get it graded to appraise its condition and confirm its authenticity before taking it to auction. While you might not expect something so small to be so life-changing, this rare Bicentennial Quarter is a silver gem that's worth its weight in gold.