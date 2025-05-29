The Rare Silver Dollar Coin That Could Earn You $2 Million

Of course, a coin with such a staggering value is bound to inspire counterfeits, making it exceedingly important to get your coins analyzed by a professional grading firm. To check for counterfeit clues on your own, the Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) — an expert coin grading company since 1987 — recommends paying close attention to the "S" mintmark. Signifying the city the coin was minted in (in this case, San Francisco), that tiny letter is crucial to the coin's value. Since many Philadelphia coins aren't branded with a mint mark, counterfeiters are notorious for adding the "S" to unmarked coins in attempts to disguise them as the highly profitable 1893-S Morgan silver dollar. If you suspect a counterfeit, NGC says to "check for tool marks and discoloration around the mint mark," either of which suggest that the letter "S" may have been added to the coin.

Advertisement

Weight is also a good indicator of a fake. Composed of 90% silver and 10% copper, an authentic 1893-S Morgan silver dollar weighs precisely 26.73 grams, per the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS). If the weight is off by 0.1 grams or more, it can signal a forged coin. Since silver is not magnetic, a simple magnet test can come in handy as well. As a basic rule of thumb, if it sticks, it's not legit. According to both the NGC and the PCGS, neatly reeded edges (or a lack of them altogether) are also signs of a counterfeit. Furthermore, Coin World heeds collectors to closely examine the date on the coin. If the "3" in 1893 looks slightly taller than the other numbers, it's likely been tampered with. Suffice to say, when dealing with extremely rare coins, it's extremely important to confirm that all the details are authentic. Otherwise, instead of striking gold (or silver), you may sadly strike out.

Advertisement