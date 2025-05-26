Why Finding This One Penny Can Make You Staggeringly Rich

First minted in 1909, the Lincoln Wheat Penny was designed to commemorate the 100th birthday of Abraham Lincoln and was the first U.S. coin to feature a portrait of a real-life person, replacing the mythical image of Liberty that had graced American coins since the late 1700s. Revered as a popular "gateway coin" for collectors, per Bullion Exchanges, the Lincoln Wheat Penny was minted through 1958. The front side of the coin mirrors the modern penny, featuring a profile portrait of Lincoln circa 1864 under the arching words "In God We Trust." The tail side is engraved with two wheat stalks framing the words "One Cent," which looms over the inscription "United States of America."

Advertisement

What makes a 1943 Lincoln Wheat Copper Penny unique and valuable is how it was made. In 1943, copper was in short supply due to the demands of producing ammunition and other copper-based military supplies during World War II. As a result, pennies were made with zinc-coated steel rather than copper. However, when the switch was made, there were still copper plates on the presses, and a few dozen copper pennies were printed, which makes those pennies rare and valuable. The U.S. Mint estimates around 40 Copper Pennies from 1943 are still out there.

Those lucky enough to find an authentic 1943 Copper Penny have auctioned them at record-breaking values in the last few years. In 2020, one went for $504,000, and in 2021, another sold for $372,000. That same year, a 1943 Copper Penny minted in Denver commanded one of the highest prices ever for the collectors' item at $840,000, according to Bullion Exchanges.

Advertisement