Billy Joel's Disorder That Tragically Forced Him To Cancel All Concerts
Cue the sad piano music: Billy Joel isn't singing us a song anytime soon. The legendary "Piano Man" announced he's cancelling all upcoming tour dates due to a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH). According to the statement issued on Joel's website, his condition has been "exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance."
The announcement comes just two months after postponing his tour date in Milwaukee at the American Family Field due to an undisclosed medical condition. In the previous announcement, Joel announced that he was postponing his shows for four months to recover from a recent surgery, but planned to return to the stage for his next scheduled concert at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025. Joel said in the statement, "While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding."
Per the latest announcement, the Pittsburgh date — along with the 16 other scheduled tour dates — have been cancelled indefinitely, with refunds being issued at the point of purchase.
What is Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus?
NPH — Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus — is a brain condition resulting from the buildup of cerebrospinal fluid around the brain, causing dementia-like symptoms, including trouble with concentration, movement, and memory. The condition is most common in people over 65, affecting about 0.2% of people in Joel's age bracket (between 70 and 80). In some cases, the condition is reversible, and can be treated with a surgery that drains the build-up of excess fluid from the skull.
Joel seemed to exhibit symptoms of his neurological disorder during his show at the Mohegan Sun in Stamford, Connecticut on February 22, 2025. Concert footage shows the singer falling on his back after tossing his microphone and stand in the air during a performance of his hit song "It's Still Rock and Roll to Me." Though he was helped up by his band members, and able to rally for his final song on the piano, the fall concerned concertgoers. One onlooker commented, "The venue gasped when he hit the floor."
When will Billy come back to the stage?
After hitting the floor — and hitting the world with the cancellation announcement — it's unclear when Joel will hit the stage again. While news of Joel's tour cancellation and condition surely come as a blow to fans, the singer is prioritizing his health. Per doctor's orders, the 76-year-old is taking time off for physical therapy and recovery, indefinitely. Despite his diagnosis, the "New York State of Mind" crooner seems to be in a good state of mind. According to the official statement from Joel's team, "He's grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage."
At this time, there are no rescheduled dates. In fact, eight of the cancelled shows were rescheduled from previously postponed dates, including several iconic lineups alongside fellow musical legends Stevie Nicks and Sting. In his statement, Joel said, "I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding." It's just another tragic chapter in the tragic life of Billy Joel.