Billy Joel's Disorder That Tragically Forced Him To Cancel All Concerts

Cue the sad piano music: Billy Joel isn't singing us a song anytime soon. The legendary "Piano Man" announced he's cancelling all upcoming tour dates due to a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH). According to the statement issued on Joel's website, his condition has been "exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance."

The announcement comes just two months after postponing his tour date in Milwaukee at the American Family Field due to an undisclosed medical condition. In the previous announcement, Joel announced that he was postponing his shows for four months to recover from a recent surgery, but planned to return to the stage for his next scheduled concert at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025. Joel said in the statement, "While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding."

Per the latest announcement, the Pittsburgh date — along with the 16 other scheduled tour dates — have been cancelled indefinitely, with refunds being issued at the point of purchase.

