Why The Jaguar Was So Important To Ancient Mayans

Modern world religions have a range of animal symbols that they turn to help explain their ideas around what is considered holy or divine. In Hinduism, the cow is revered as a holy animal, representing the divine and, through its milk, the resources offered by the earth. In Christianity, there is the lamb, which is associated with innocence and the figure of Jesus Christ himself.

And ancient religious societies were no different. Take, for example, the Maya, a powerful civilization that lived in Mesoamerica, or modern day Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. The complex society first emerged around 4,000 years ago and continued right up until its destruction in the 16th century. Mayans were famed for their incredible artistic achievements, especially in sculpture, ceramics, and painting, the images of which typically featured figures of gods and other spiritual beings from their polytheistic religion.

And throughout Mayan art you find a recurring motif: The jaguar, which was considered a powerful symbol in their culture. Considered deities, it was believed that the jaguar was the ruler of the underworld — which the Mayans believed was accessed through sinkholes — and moved between the worlds of the dead and the living. They also believed that the jaguar became a sun god in the daytime, traveling across the sky before returning to the underworld at sundown.

