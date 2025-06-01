Those Black Dots On Your Windshield Are More Important Than You Think

If you've ever found yourself absentmindedly staring out your windshield while stuck in traffic or patiently sitting in your car during an oil change, maybe you've noticed those black dots clustered along the edges of the glass. Have you ever wondered why they're there? Are they purely decorative, or are they one of those everyday things you never knew the purpose of?

While those little dots may seem insignificant, they actually serve a very important role. The tinted black band bordering the windshield (accompanied by that curious sprinkling of black dots) is called a frit. Made of black enamel-based paint that's baked into the glass, the main function of a frit is to keep your windshield securely locked in place. During installation, a thick coating of urethane sealant is applied to hold the glass inside the frame. Frits give the sealant something to stick to. Without them, the glass could pop out of the frame, and you wouldn't have a windshield to absentmindedly stare through to begin with.