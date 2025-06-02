How Archeologists Discovered An Ancient Road Underneath The Mediterranean Sea

With 71% of the Earth covered in water and an estimated 5% of its oceans explored, humans have only scratched the surface of the secrets buried beneath the sea. Among the things we've uncovered are sunken ships, buried treasures, ancient cities, and terrifying new sea life discoveries. Each has brought us new knowledge — and sometimes more questions — about our wide and wonderful world.

While deep-sea explorers go diving in search of new discoveries and answers to old questions in our mysterious waters, some findings are unintentional. One mind-blowing archaeological discovery found by mistake occurred in 2021 off the coast of southern Croatia. Mate Parica, an archaeologist from the University of Zadar, was scanning the Mediterranean Sea by satellite when he found signs of man-made structures stretching along the bottom of the ocean floor. Upon further exploration, these mysterious structures were revealed to be part of an ancient settlement, traversed by the stone remains of a 7,000-year-old road.