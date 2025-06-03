What Does ICE Stand For?
The ICE has been a prominent though controversial body since it was created just over two decades ago. While some see it as an integral part of United States security, others have criticized it for its methods, potential politicization, and role in the erosion of civil liberties. "ICE" stands for "Immigration and Customs Enforcement," and today, the United States agency works to enforce immigration law across the country and protect public safety at the nation's borders and within them.
The law enforcement agency works under the Department of Homeland Security and has many targets. For example, transnational criminal organizations that might traffic weapons, drugs, or people across the border into America. The agency also focuses on terrorist networks looking to attack the country and individuals or groups deemed to be entering or attempting to enter the U.S. illegally.
Its responsibilities are split across three departments: Homeland Security Investigations, Enforcement and Removal Operations, and the Office of the Principal Legal Advisor (a team of 1,700 attorneys that represent the Department of Homeland Security in legal matters). Overall, the ICE is a wide-reaching and powerful federal law enforcement agency with around 20,000 personnel and 400 offices across the country. Its annual budget is about $8 billion, and future plans are aiming to add to that number.
The formation of the agency
The deadly 9/11 terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers and Pentagon took the lives of 2,977 innocent people and immediately changed the nature of border security in the U.S. The nation was understandably afraid of further assaults committed by foreign agents, and in the aftermath, the manner in which people had previously been able to board planes appeared dangerously casual. After the 9/11 attacks, the American government ramped up the so-called War on Terror and increased security at home.
In 2003, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was created through the merging of two former agencies: The U.S. Customs Service and the Immigration and Naturalization Service, which until then had been entirely separate entities. Its mission statement on the ICE website reads: "Protect America through criminal investigations and enforcing immigration laws to preserve national security and public safety." Elsewhere, the ICE's website notes that Congress gave the agency "a unique combination of civil and criminal authorities to better protect national security and public safety in answer to the tragic events on 9/11."
ICE responsibilities
Enforcement and Removal Operations is chiefly concerned with maintaining the U.S immigration system, which is where the ICE dedicates most of its resources today. Enforcement actions include arresting undocumented individuals and biometrically identifying foreign-born criminals in the U.S. prison system. However, there are also support services for foreign nationals, with the ICE portal providing a check-in portal for those facing removal proceedings alongside other online resources. The ICE has released statements pushing back on claims that it actively conducts raids or sweeps in search of illegal migrants, claiming that they only perform targeted arrests on individuals who "pose the greatest threat to public safety."
Homeland Security Investigations manages a wide-ranging sphere of responsibilities, but its prime focus is the targeting of people and assets that assist terrorist groups in planning and carrying out attacks against the U.S. They also target exploitation, drug smuggling, trade fraud, cybercrime, and financial crime, all of which are considered crimes that undermine the integrity of the country's borders and threaten the security of its citizens.