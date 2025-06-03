What Does ICE Stand For?

The ICE has been a prominent though controversial body since it was created just over two decades ago. While some see it as an integral part of United States security, others have criticized it for its methods, potential politicization, and role in the erosion of civil liberties. "ICE" stands for "Immigration and Customs Enforcement," and today, the United States agency works to enforce immigration law across the country and protect public safety at the nation's borders and within them.

Advertisement

The law enforcement agency works under the Department of Homeland Security and has many targets. For example, transnational criminal organizations that might traffic weapons, drugs, or people across the border into America. The agency also focuses on terrorist networks looking to attack the country and individuals or groups deemed to be entering or attempting to enter the U.S. illegally.

Its responsibilities are split across three departments: Homeland Security Investigations, Enforcement and Removal Operations, and the Office of the Principal Legal Advisor (a team of 1,700 attorneys that represent the Department of Homeland Security in legal matters). Overall, the ICE is a wide-reaching and powerful federal law enforcement agency with around 20,000 personnel and 400 offices across the country. Its annual budget is about $8 billion, and future plans are aiming to add to that number.

Advertisement