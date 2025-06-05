The Meaning Of Pennsylvania's State Flag Explained

Pennsylvania has had a long and storied history since its colonial founding nearly 350 years ago. It's one of the original 13 colonies and could rightly be called the birthplace of American democracy since Philadelphia hosted the first and second Continental Congresses. It was there that the Founding Fathers birthed both the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution. They call Pennsylvania the Keystone State for this very reason. With all that history under its belt, you may be surprised to learn Pennsylvania didn't officially adopt a state flag until much later.

It wasn't until 1907 that the Pennsylvania General Assembly authorized the creation of an official state flag for civilian use. The stipulations included having a field of dark blue the same color as that found on the U.S. flag, with the state coat of arms at the flag's center, and yellow silk knotted fringe trimming it. While this state flag is less than 120 years old, the seal that adorns it is much older. And it's here where you'll find symbolism concerning various aspects of Pennsylvania's history and importance, from a black ship representing the state's commerce to a plow standing for Pennsylvania's rich natural wealth.