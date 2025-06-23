The Unexpected Australian Fossil Hiding In Plain Sight For Decades

Roughly 200 million to 174 million years ago, the continents as we know them today had yet to form, and the earlier supercontinent of Pangaea had just begun to split into two landmasses — Laurasia to the north and Gondwana to the south. The discovery of fossils from this time, the Early Jurassic period, are a cause for great excitement among paleontologists. Particularly in Australia, where they are very rare, especially when they are discovered on an otherwise unremarkable rock placed in the lobby of an Australian school. And even more so when that rock is found to contain evidence of 47 individual creatures, all of which are dinosaurs, that give fresh insights into their movement and behavior. Remember: Even we only recently uncovered the sounds that dinosaurs made.

The boulder was uncovered in a mine in Callide, Queensland in 2002. It fell into the possession of geologist Wes Nichols, who donated it to Biloela State High, a school at which his wife worked as a teacher. The expert examining the boulder was Dr. Anthony Romilio, a paleontologist at the University of Queensland Dinosaur Lab, who was contacted by the school after staff became aware of fossil research he had undertaken in Mount Morgan (also Queensland). Though the school had known about the footprints on the rock for years, nobody had checked if they were actually from dinosaurs. Romilio cleaned the boulder, took casts of the prints, and was soon able to confirm that there were more than 60 on the rock.

The fossil is significant because it shows how densely populated Australia once was with dinosaur life. "Around that Early Jurassic period, they seem to be all over the place," Romilio remarked after the finding (per The Guardian). And that finding could have pretty big implications.