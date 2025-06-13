Why Texas Is Called The Lone Star State

Texas is the second-largest American state behind Alaska in terms of area and behind only California in terms of population. Today, it's considered one of the Union's biggest success stories, with a strong heritage and world-famous identity as a cultural and economic powerhouse. Its identity among its people is so strong that they sometimes refer to the U.S. state as the "greatest country in the world," a tongue-in-cheek reference to its scale and power. More commonly, Texas is known as the "Lone Star State."

The name "Lone Star State" refers to the Texan flag, which contains a single white star on a blue, white, and red background. Texas first adopted the flag in 1836, with the design reportedly derived from another used during the 1819 James Long Expedition against Spanish control of the territory. Just as the stars on the United States flag refer to individual states, Texas' lone star can be taken the same way today. But for proud Texans who know their state's history, it can be said to refer to the decade when it was its own country — the period from which the flag dates.

Back before it was part of the United States, Texas had a period in which it existed as a country in its own right, making it a figurative Lone Star. Indeed, before it was part of America as we know it today, it was part of Mexico, and it spent some years as part of the Confederacy. A tumultuous war of independence led to a period in which it was briefly a lone star between these warring sides.

