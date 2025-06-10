The Unusual World Record Held By Weezer

From time to time rock bands do something so wild, unusual, or over the top that they earn the distinction of making it into the Guinness World Records. KISS, known for its outrageous live shows filled with explosives, earned a spot for having the highest flame projection and most flame projections in a single show. Weezer, on the other hand, made it for something less showy and more in line with the band's persona. Often labeled "geek" or "nerd rock," Weezer is known for clever lyrics, catchy hooks, and the ability to shred. But what really defines the band has been its ability to tap into the various strains of popular culture.

This is especially true with Weezer's videos, from its nostalgic play on the '70s TV show "Happy Days" for its hit "Buddy Holly" (directed by Spike Jonze) to hanging with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner at his mansion for "Beverly Hills." But it's 2008's "Pork and Beans," which drew on early internet culture, that garnered a Guinness record for the most memes in a single video.