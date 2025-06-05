"My name is Prince, and I am funky. My name is Prince, the one and only." With those boastful words kicking off the 1992 track "My Name is Prince," the rock star known by the one-name moniker of Prince issued a swaggering declaration that was as cocky as it was 100% undeniably true.

Advertisement

Born Prince Rogers Nelson, he burst onto the music scene in the late 1970s, and remained a cultural force to be reckoned with for decades. An exceptionally gifted musician, singer, songwriter, and bandleader, Prince redefined rock stardom with an ever-evolving sound that blended elements of dance-floor funk, stadium rock, and soulful R&B, creating a unique style that was unmistakably his own.

While he experienced unimaginable triumph, the real-life story of Prince was ultimately tragic, ending in 2016 due to an accidental fentanyl overdose at the far-too-young age of 57. Before then, though, he'd already accomplished far more than a lifetime's worth of work, while also keeping many secrets he didn't want people to know. When learning more about this intriguing and often enigmatic personality, it will become clear why there will never be another musician like Prince.

Advertisement