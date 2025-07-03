Did Neanderthals Have Weapons?

Archaeologists have long been aware of the Neanderthals' use of basic weapons. Research has shown that the species had mastered the art of making and using wooden spears up to 300,000 years ago. That means they were adept at using tools for the majority of their existence, which would have been crucial for hunting large animals and defending themselves against predators and other early humans.

And recent research suggests that Neanderthals were using more than just pointed sticks. According to samples discovered in North Caucasus caves, Neanderthals may have been adept at fabricating spears tipped with bone around 80,000 years ago, revealing previously unknown levels of craftsmanship. Before this discovery, experts believed that Neanderthals had only learned such skills from homo sapiens around 40,000 years ago. This finding seems to suggest that they had been capable of their own innovations when it came to weapons.

Questions remain, however, as to how Neanderthals may have used their weapons, with researchers keen to note that the bone-tipped spears that have recently been unearthed appear too weak to be used for hunting. Even the wooden versions remain something of a mystery, as it has long been assumed that they were used for short-range attacks. But in 2015, researchers held a special sports event in which professional javelin throwers were employed to hurl replicas of Neanderthal spears at distant hay bales to see if the early humanoids might have been adept at attacking prey from a distance. The results were inconclusive.

