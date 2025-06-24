Why Do Trains Have Wheels Shaped Like Cones?

Dating back to their invention in 1804, trains have been a vital mode of transportation for centuries. They are among the best inventions from the Industrial Revolution and ushered in a new era. Steam-powered locomotives steadily replaced the horse-drawn wagon trains preceding them with their ability to move heavy loads of passengers and precious cargo across the land at swift speeds using their brute horsepower. Rolling along with the advancement of modern technology, the train as we know it has seen many changes in design over the years. Perhaps one of its most important design elements is its wheel.

Have you ever noticed that the wheels of a train have a unique conical shape? You might think it's a purely aesthetic choice. And while it may lend to the overall look of the train, the shape of the wheels plays a crucial role in the train's operation, allowing it to navigate safely and smoothly on the railway. If it weren't for the wheel's cleverly-engineered design feature, the mighty train might run right off the track.