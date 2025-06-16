Why Are Police Called The 5-0?

Cops. The fuzz. The heat. Pigs. The boys in blue. As you may already know, these are just some of the many nicknames — some slightly endearing, others downright derogatory — for police officers. Perhaps you've heard a few of them used on your favorite reality crime show like "Cops" or "Live P.D.," or uttered by a hardboiled detective against the moody backdrop of a film noir. Maybe you've even used a few of them yourself in real life. That being said, do you know where all those nicknames derive from?

Advertisement

While some police officer nicknames (like "po-po") originated in the streets, others were inspired by the screen. For instance, have you ever heard someone refer to the police as "5-O?" The term may not be as commonly used anymore, but it might sound especially familiar. Its roots can be traced back to 1968 with the don of a fictional police television show: "Hawaii Five-O."