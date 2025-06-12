What's The Meaning Behind Trooping The Colour?

For more than 260 years, a grand spectacle has taken place in London, England, involving more than 1,400 British troops with hundreds of musicians, horses, and other martial pageantry to celebrate the reigning British monarch's birthday. It's called Trooping the Colour (aka the King's Birthday Parade) and it's just one of the strange British royal rituals that are still carried out today. Another revolves around the fact that King Charles III's birthday is officially celebrated — like that of previous monarchs — in a different month than he was actually born in. His birthday is in November, but with the tempestuous British weather and tradition dating back to the early 1900s, June is the month when this lavish birthday parade now takes place.

The term "Trooping the Colour" harks back to a time before modern communication on the battlefield when soldiers needed a rallying point to keep from getting separated from their regiment. Each regiment had, and still has, its own flag, called a colour, featuring the same single color as the regimental uniform collar, lapels, and cuffs. At the flag's center lies the regimental insignia. In order to hammer home what the regimental Colour looked like to the soldiers, officers would march between the lines of troops with the colour held aloft, which gave rise to the term "trooping."