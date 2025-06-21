Stephen Hawking's Ex-Wife Married This Musician After They Divorced

The truth about Stephen Hawking's ex-wife is that she was a devoted spouse and mother to their three children, caring for her family was a 24/7 job. After detailing her struggles in her memoir "Traveling to Infinity: My Life with Stephen" — which was later adapted to a major motion picture, "The Theory of Everything" — she told The Guardian, "I had two tiny babies, I was running the home and looking after Stephen full time: dressing, bathing, and he refused to have any help with that other than from me."

Advertisement

According to The Guardian, in 1977, Jane Hawking was encouraged by a friend to join a church choir as an outlet to relieve some of the stress of being a constant caregiver. It was then that she met choirmaster and organist Jonathan Hellyer Jones, who was recently widowed. Though the pair wouldn't marry for another 20 years, they shared a platonic relationship during Jane's marriage to Stephen.

After they wed, Jane reflected that being the wife of a musician was significantly different than being the wife of a physicist, because music connected them rather than divided them. After graduating from St. John's College in 1973, Hellyer Jones taught instrument and music theory classes at notable institutions in Cambridge such as the Guildhall School of Music and Drama before becoming the Head of Music at Magdalene College. While thriving as a music professional, Jonathan became an enduring presence in Jane's life as she continued to care for Stephen.

Advertisement