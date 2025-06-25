Indiana's Original Capital Actually Wasn't Indianapolis

Corydon was only about 5 years old when it became the second territorial capital. Harvey Heth founded the town in 1808 after purchasing the land from William Henry Harrison, who later, in 1841, became the ninth U.S. president and the first to die in the White House a little more than a month after taking office. By the time Corydon became Indiana's seat of power, Harrison had already resigned. When the legislators arrived in 1813, they were forced to share space with county officials in a cramped and unfinished log building.

By 1816, the territory's population had just passed the 60,000 threshold of residents required for statehood, and that April President James Madison, who just two years earlier in 1814 had been forced to flee Washington during the War of 1812, signed the act allowing Indiana to become a state. In June 1816, the constitutional delegates met in Corydon to draft the state constitution.

The first statehouse, which still stands, was also completed that year, but by 1821, the state government once again decided to move. The General Assembly chose the tiny village of what would become Indianapolis but didn't actually move there until four years later. Corydon and the rest of Southern Indiana didn't want to give up its power and legislators weren't that keen on the long journey to a settlement with no conveniences. But eventually, the state government arrived there and never left.

