What Happens To A Body When It's Encased In Concrete?

Though it's not a commonly studied subject, there are at least two recorded experiments showing the effects of concrete on the decomposition process — both using pigs in place of humans. One is a 2013 American Journal of Forensic Medicine and Pathology study. It involved the burial of four piglet corpses (that died of natural causes) in cement to examine the postmortem macroscopic and microscopic effects. Over the course of six months, the concrete block in which the carcasses were buried was opened for analysis of the piglets.

Advertisement

After the first month, the bodies had begun to putrefy, and the legs were partially skeletonized. At two months, skeletonization had advanced, as well as significant putrefaction of the back and abdomen. Between the third and six months, the bodies became mostly mummified with signs of adipocere — a greasy postmortem tissue also known as grave wax that forms under specific oxygen-less conditions. As a result, researchers concluded that "microscopic changes may be delayed in concrete."

In a 2020 Biology experiment, a dismembered pig was buried in a similar fashion to that of a human man who had been murdered, dismembered, and buried in concrete. The experiment was conducted for two purposes: To test the ability of radiological technology to locate remains buried in cement, and to analyze the effects of a concrete-encased body on decomposition. Measuring the decomposition rate over the course of a year, researchers found that by the end of the experiment, the head of the pig showed advanced signs of decomposition, while its leg was still in the early stages. So essentially, both of the studies proved that pig bodies encased in concrete are certainly not immune to decay.

Advertisement