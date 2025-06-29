Why Can You Find Bagged Milk In Canada?

In the 1970s, milk bags were everywhere in Canada. But though they were readily available and cheaper to manufacture, they weren't necessarily easier for consumers to use and store. (Just imagine snipping open a fresh bag of milk and trying to prop it up in the refrigerator without it spilling all over the place). Instead of picking up a jug at the store and calling it a day, consumers had the added task of buying a plastic pitcher to store the milk bags once they were opened.

Despite the challenges they posed for convenience, many Canadian households had grown accustomed to buying milk bags. However, they became harder to find during the 1980s after the government loosened its metric system regulations, prompting the milk industry to move back to jugs. In addition, hard plastic became cheaper, making it easier and more cost effective to manufacture the jugs anyway.

As a result, some parts of Canada (such as Alberta and British Columbia) ditched the bag altogether. Yet other provinces are still milking it to this day. According to RCI Canadian News, Ontario retailers remained faithful to the bag due to a regulation that required them to provide a recycling system or pay a deposit for 4-litre jugs. Bags didn't have this regulation, and thus cost less to sell. Though the regulation was lifted in 2018, Ontario continues to offer milk by the bag, along with stores in Quebec and Nova Scotia, due to consumer demand. So, while Canadian milk packaging practices may have many Americans scratching their heads, the power of the pouch is strong across the border.

