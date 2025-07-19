The Times Thieves Actually Stole A Pope's Blood

It was a bold daylight heist. The thief snatched his prize from the Spoleto Cathedral in Italy's Umbria region. It had been temporarily housed in the cathedral behind an iron gate but the alarm failed to go off, and the burglar escaped. A worker discovered the theft that night of September 23, 2020. But it wasn't a famous painting, jewels, or cash that was nabbed. It was a small vial of blood. Specifically, the blood of Pope Saint John Paul II housed in a gold and crystal reliquary. It wasn't the first time his blood has been targeted by thieves. It was the fourth and latest.

Ever since the Catholic Church canonized John Paul II in 2014, a process that includes several steps (including verifying various miracles attributed to the would-be saint), relics related to his blood have been big targets. And the 2020 theft was no exception. While police believed they tracked down the man behind the heist (they didn't give the press his name), a search of his house didn't turn up the blood vial, which they believed was likely sold on the black market, where collectors snatch these rare types of reliquaries up. In some of the other cases, authorities have have recovered the saint's blood.