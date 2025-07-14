The Myth About The Great Wall Of China You Probably Fell For

In 1999, only one of the original Seven Wonders of the Ancient World — the Great Pyramid of Giza — was still standing. So Swiss adventurer Bernard Weber came to the conclusion that the people of the 21st century deserved seven "new" wonders to admire in awe. The process of finding the new Wonders took a total of eight years and included the tallying of around 100 million votes from around the world. Some famous landmarks, such as the United States' Statue of Liberty, lost out, but few could argue that any of the seven chosen — Brazil's Statue of Christ Redeemer, Peru's Machu Picchu, Mexico's Chichen Itza, Jordan's Petra, Italy's Colosseum, India's Taj Mahal, and of course, the Great Wall of China — didn't deserve their place.

The Great Wall of China was, of course, a shoo-in. Construction began in the 7th century B.C. during the Tang dynasty and continued for more than 1,000 years. If you counting all its branches (it's not a single continuous wall as you might imagine), it's over 13,000 miles long, the longest structure ever made by humankind. It's so massive that it has attracted a rather strange trivia fact about it: That it's the only manmade structure you can see from space, an incredible feat considering it was built centuries ago, before the advent of modern construction. But is it true? Well, in a word ... no. It's a complete myth, for a very simple reason.