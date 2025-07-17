The Oldest Person Alive In 2025 Could Reach Another Milestone Soon

When Englishwoman Ethel Caterham was born, Europe had yet to plunge into World War I, King Edward VII was the monarch, women weren't able to vote in either the U.K. or the U.S., and the first passenger flight took place in Germany. Yes indeed, Caterham has seen quite a lot of changes and had loads of experiences in her 115 years. And on August 21, 2025, she'll see another milestone by turning 116.

This was the age of Sister Inah Canabarro Lucas, a Brazilian nun who previously held the Guinness World Record as the oldest living person, when she died in April 2025 a month shy of her 117th birthday. When you're a record-holding supercentenarian, every day counts. Surprisingly, Caterham would need to live another six years to beat the oldest person in history, Jeanne Calment, a Frenchwoman who lived to be 122 —although there are a few skeptics who believe Calment may have been a fraud.