Robert Shaw Was Actually Drunk While Filming This Movie

By the time Steven Spielberg cast Robert Shaw in "Jaws," the Shakespearean actor had already acquired a reputation for being a bit cantankerous and for his drinking. But he had earned an Academy Award nomination in 1967 for a supporting role in "A Man for All Seasons," and had been in two big hits, "From Russia with Love" and "The Sting." Still, he was cut from the same cloth as other British actors like Richard Burton and Peter O'Toole (who considered himself Irish), both of whom had famously also been drunk on screen. "Drink? Can you imagine being a movie star and having to take it seriously without a drink?" Shaw remarked in a 1977 People interview. "I agree with Richard Burton that drink gives poetry to life. Drink for actors is an occupational hazard born largely out of fear."

Advertisement

On the set of "Jaws," Richard Dreyfuss may have inadvertently kicked off the feud with Shaw. While they were filming at sea, Shaw mentioned that he wished he could give up drinking. Dreyfuss picked up Shaw's glass of whiskey and threw it out the porthole, apparently thinking he was being helpful. Dreyfuss believed Shaw, who tormented him for the rest of the production, never forgave him for tossing out his booze. The younger actor would later say that Shaw was "a man who intimidated me, who scared me, who exhilarated me, and I liked him and I hated him ..." (via YouTube).