How The Entirety Of Russia Once Ran Out Of Vodka In Less Than 24 Hours

The long-awaited news finally came a little past 1 a.m. on May 9, 1945, via Radio Moscow. Announcer Yuri Levitan told listeners that Nazi Germany had surrendered two days earlier (the Soviet leader Joseph Stalin delayed releasing the news until satisfied the surrender had been ratified). Moscow's residents instantly burst into celebration, whether clothed or in pajamas, and the vodka began to flow. And flow. And flow. It was a celebration like no other across Russia.

The Soviets had suffered immensely at the hands of the Nazis. Among these tribulations was the years-long siege of Leningrad, one of the most important battles of World War II, that resulted in the death of at least 800,000 civilians. In total, the Soviet Union lost 27 million people, including 19 million civilians. The outpouring of joy and the intake of vodka at the news of the Nazi surrender continued well into the next day, and less than 24 hours after the party started, the entire country had finished every last available drop of the spirit. This impressive feat seems like something only Russians could have accomplished. After all, they have had (and continue to have) a long relationship with vodka.

