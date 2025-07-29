What Is The Big Red Button On An MRI Machine? The Cost To Press It Is Staggering

The development of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines has been one of the greatest success stories in medical diagnostics of the last century. However, as with other forms of cutting-edge technology, the cost is huge when things go wrong. How huge? Around $30,000, to be exact.

The evolution of the MRI machine began way back in the 1930s, when the first rudimentary magnetic resonance images were developed to help doctors diagnose patient diseases such as cancer. The new technology attracted some of the greatest scientific minds of the era to develop yet more sophisticated uses for MRI. One of the biggest developments came in 1969, when Dr. Raymond Damadian used the technology on rats to prove that such imaging could allow medical professionals to differentiate between cancer cells and healthy cells in the human body. This discovery laid the groundwork for the MRI scanners that are widely used in diagnostics today.

The magnets inside a modern MRI machine create a powerful magnetic field that affects the protons of the water in the human body. The device uses radio waves to knock the protons out of alignment and picks up their signals as they realign. To keep the magnets cool, MRI machines employ the element helium in its liquid form as a coolant. And in case of an emergency, machines carry an "emergency magnet rundown unit," or "emergency quench button," which instantly stops the machine. Were someone to hit the button in question, it could mean financial disaster for the company operating the MRI machine.

