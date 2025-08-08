Why Hasn't This Ancient Wonder Of The World Been Rebuilt?

The original Colossus of Rhodes was undoubtedly one of the most spellbinding monuments ancient Greeks could possibly have laid their eyes on. An enormous statue that supposedly stood by the harbor in the ancient coastal city of Rhodes, the Colossus was a depiction of Helios, the Greek sun god. Fittingly, it was made of bronze plates and was said to stand at a height of 70 cubits, or around 105 feet.

There have been various artists' impressions of what the Colossus might have looked like. Some sources show it as raising a hand aloft, as does the later Statue of Liberty — its designer, Frédéric-Auguste Bartholdi, was inspired by the Colossus. Elsewhere, it is said that the statue was shielding an eye, a reference to the brightness of the sun. There have also long been suggestions that the enormous structure actually straddled the entrance to the harbor, meaning that boats would pass between the statue's legs. Experts now believe that this fanciful idea would have been impossible to achieve with the engineering knowledge of the day.

The Colossus at Rhodes was built in 12 years between 294 and 282 B.C. to memorialize Demetrius I Poliorcetes' siege of Rhodes, which started a decade before construction began. Half a century later, it fell during a major earthquake. Its remains reportedly lay in place for more than eight centuries, after which invading Arabian troops are said to have seized the remains for scrap metal.

