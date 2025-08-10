Musicians That Raked In A Staggering Amount Of Money While On Tour

The juggernaut that was "The Eras Tour" took the already-powerhouse Taylor Swift into a new realm of superstardom. The friendship bracelet industry alone saw a boost unlike anything outside the summer camp community, and it was nothing compared to the money motherlode this nearly three-year-long odyssey brought in. It seemed to go on forever, cropping up in another country just as the furor was dying down, with surprise songs snuck in to encourage repeated visits from Swifties who hang on the pop phenomenon's every Easter egg.

What more can be said about a tour that brought in 2 billion dollars in ticket sales alone — twice as much as any other tour in the history of tours? It was lucrative enough to put Swift herself into the billionaire's club and set the bar unreachably high for most other musicians. If that wasn't profitable enough, the tour moved another $200 million in merch, plus an additional $261 million thanks to ticket sales for the tour's concert film. None of this takes into account the additional sales of her "Taylor's Version" albums or her new works released during the tour, which only tops the money-making cake with a cherry made of more money. The cultural sweep that brought Swift's overwhelming following together to laugh, cry, and sing their hearts out also helped her shake it off all the way to the bank. There's a reason she's at the top of so many lists, including this one.

