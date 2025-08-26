Terrifying Stories From Inside America's National Parks

It must have seemed idyllic — two newlyweds off on an adventure together in the Grand Canyon. But braving the Colorado River is no easy feat now or back in 1928, when Glen and Bessie Hyde set off through a fairly new Grand Canyon National Park (established in 1919). While others had used rowboats, the Hydes intended to make their trip in a scow, a larger oared boat with a small sail. Glen was an experienced boater but Bessie lacked that skillset, though she would be the first woman to navigate the canyon by river.

Advertisement

They began their trip in Utah in October and interacted with a few people who confirmed their presence in the park. But then the Hydes vanished. Searchers found their scow, undamaged and full of supplies, but there was no sign of them. Soon, the Hydes had joined the ranks of mysterious vanishings within the Grand Canyon.

The most likely explanation: The couple went overboard. Given the rushing waters, vast canyon, and presence of scavenging animals, searchers might have never found remains. But that hasn't stopped a few wild stories, and some elderly women have even claimed to be Bessie herself (one colorfully claimed she killed Glen). In 1977, a skull with a bullet hole was found in the home of boater Emery Kolb, one of the last people to interact with the Hydes. Some speculated the skull was Glen's, but so far the evidence doesn't bear out, leaving the fate of the Hydes a haunting mystery.

Advertisement