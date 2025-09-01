Ex-NASA Engineer Claims He Conquered Gravity. Here's Why We're Skeptical

Propellantless propulsion is the dream of scientists and engineers envisioning new ways to overcome the current limitations of space travel. Thus far, space travel has relied on rocketry, which uses vast amounts of fuel-emitting force and mass that propels the projectile into space. But experts have theorized that other possibilities might exist — it's just that thus far, we've lacked the technology to harness them.

The claims laid out in The Debrief come from Dr. Charles Buhler, a NASA engineer whose projects include the Space Shuttle, the International Space Station, and the Hubble Telescope. He is also the co-founder of Exodus Propulsion Technologies, an independent company focused on propellantless propulsion. And Buhler claimed that Exodus made a jaw-dropping breakthrough.

According to Buhler, they have uncovered a previously unknown force operating in the universe, which, he says, has allowed them to create thrust without propellant in a specially made vacuum chamber. The breakthrough is the result of years of research and experimentation, and Buhler believes the time is right to say a new era of propellantless propulsion has arrived — and people need to know about it. "The most important message to convey to the public is that a major discovery occurred," he told The Debrief. "This discovery of a new force is fundamental in that electric fields alone can generate a sustainable force onto an object and allow center-of-mass translation of said object without expelling mass." If true, it would open up new ways of thinking about space travel and the distances spacecraft could feasibly go.

