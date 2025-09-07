Life Under Communist Rule Was Worse Than You Think

East Germany didn't want people to leave, but many people did so anyway. The gap in quality of life between the Soviet-created East Germany and the rest of the country was fairly apparent, especially in Berlin, where, during the Cold War, most of the city existed as an island of relative freedom surrounded by the East. So many people fled west that East Germany was facing a population crunch and brain drain, and so the communist government responded with lethally strict border controls and, in 1961, the construction of the Berlin Wall, surrounding West Berlin and sealing it off from would-be immigrants from "the other Germany."

Advertisement

The Berlin Wall stood until 1989, and escapes over, through, and around it became the stuff of legend. Failures to escape, though, served as grave cautionary tales because the East German guards would shoot to kill. During the 28 years the wall stood, at least 140 people died on or around it, a number that includes would-be escapees, border guards killed in attempts to get out of the East, and a handful of unlucky bystanders. With the addition of people who died crossing the border at official checkpoints, people who were killed trying to cross the border at other places than in Berlin, and those who drowned in the Baltic Sea trying to swim around the fortifications, the total dead at the border between the Germanies is an estimated 650, per The Berlin Wall Foundation (Stiftung Berlinger Mauer).

Advertisement