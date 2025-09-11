Researchers Create Avatar-Inspired Plants (And The Science Behind It Will Blow Your Mind)

The South China Agricultural University researchers responsible for these new bioluminescent succulents have had to overcome major roadblocks to get their idea to come to fruition. Chief among them was the fact that strontium aluminate decomposes naturally after being in the plant, which then leads to cell damage and the plant's death. However, they responded to the problem by engineering a coating for the material that blocks it from seeping into the plant's cells upon decomposition. While the plants only glow for about two hours after being charged by the sun or LED light, they can be recharged to emit light for 25 days after the material is introduced to them, though they do dim over time.

The researchers involved are understandably excited about the prospect of rolling out the production of the new "Avatar" plants, which could mean the creation of plants that offer a practical light source. A wall of 56 of the plants displayed by researchers was reportedly able to provide enough light to read text and images by, and to illuminate the face of a person standing four inches away.

The technology isn't quite as developed as they would like, but with research ongoing, those behind the project see a bright future for their plants. Shuting Liu explained (via CNN) that the plants "are still far from providing functional illumination, as their luminescence intensity remains too weak for practical lighting applications. Additionally, the safety assessment of afterglow particles for both plants and animals is still ongoing," adding, "if we can significantly enhance the brightness and extend the duration of luminescence — and once safety is conclusively demonstrated — we could envision gardens or public spaces being softly illuminated at night by glowing plants."

