Where Are Iran-Contra Scandal's Oliver North & Fawn Hall Today? Their 40-Year Update Is A Twist No One Saw Coming

The Iran-Contra Scandal was arguably the most prominent of the various questionable things about Ronald Reagan's presidency. When the complex details were exposed, the revelations proved to be explosive: Senior officials within Reagan's administration had been covertly selling weapons to Iran, which, in exchange, agreed to free U.S. hostages who were being held in Lebanon. Trading arms for hostages was shady enough, but it was soon revealed that the profits from those illicit arms sales were being used to fund anti-Communist Contra rebels in Nicaragua to assist in overthrowing the left-wing Sandinista government — something that Congress had explicitly banned.

At the center of the scandal stood Lieutenant Colonel Oliver North, a highly decorated U.S. Marine who'd graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and had been awarded a Silver Star, a Bronze Star, and two Purple Hearts for his services as a platoon commander during the Vietnam War. In 1981, North was assigned to the National Security Council. Among his duties was ensuring the money raised from the secret weapon sales covertly made its way to the Contras, a task he dutifully embraced with the help of his loyal secretary, Fawn Hall.

As the scandal blew open, both North and Hall became notorious media figures, attaining a dubious type of celebrity. While their infamy faded as the decades passed, there are some who may occasionally wonder where the two are today. As it turned out, their 40-year update is a twist no one saw coming — Oliver North and Fawn Hall are now married.

