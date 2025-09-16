Robert Redford, Iconic Actor And Director, Dead At 89

Born Charles Robert Redford Jr. in 1936 in Santa Monica, California, Redford grew up in what he called on Men's Journal, "a Spanish-speaking part of Santa Monica, in a crackerbox home with a teeny strip of grass for a backyard." He spent more time daydreaming than anything else, saying he'd "lie in the grass somewhere and stare, and I'd think about being someplace else, living a different life." "I was a failure at everything I tried," he said, per Biography. He got fired from a job at Standard Oil that his father got him. Before that, he got fired from his job at a supermarket. He won a baseball scholarship to the University of Colorado and "became the campus drunk and blew out before I could ever get going." He also got in trouble with the police for stealing hubcaps and sneaking into neighbor's pools. His mother passed away at 19.

In the end, Redford decided to move to Paris to pursue art, where he was "humiliated" by his insular upbringing and ignorance of global events. He moved back to New York, got married, and studied at the Pratt Institute for design before switching to the American Academy of Dramatic Arts for acting. After doing a couple Broadway shows — he wanted to be a "serious" actor and knew nothing about Hollywood, as he says on Collider — he got work in television that swiftly transitioned to film with 1962's "War Hunt."