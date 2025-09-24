John Lennon's Fixation With The Number 9, Explained

First entering the public consciousness with The Beatles in the early 1960s, John Lennon was arguably one of the most famous people in the world when he was gunned down outside his New York City home by assassin Mark David Chapman in 1980. While the tragic story of Lennon's murder has been often recounted, as have his musical triumphs and his noble but ultimately quixotic attempts to end war and bring about world peace, fascination with this brilliant singer, musician, and songwriter has not waned.

Since his passing, fans who've done some digging have come to realize that the number nine played an outsized role in Lennon's life. For those who choose to look, it's hiding in plain sight: in his music, addressed in interviews, and part of some unusual trivia about various aspects of his life. In fact, one of the first songs that he'd ever written, "One After 909," appeared on The Beatles' "Let It Be" album; as he explained in the book, "All We Are Saying," the numbers in the title were hardly random. "That was something I wrote when I was about 17," Lennon said. "I lived at 9 Newcastle Road. I was born on the ninth of October ..."

As it happens, the more one digs into his life and music, the more one realizes just how prevalent that particular number was. To find out more, keep reading for a deep dive into John Lennon's fixation on the number nine, explained.

