Ancient Sea Creatures Humans Discovered In 2025

We've all heard the line that we know more about the surface of the moon than we do about Earth's oceans. But if it's real mystery and otherworldly intrigue you're after, consider diving deeper into Earth's ancient oceans, where three-eyed predators, throat-flipping worms with hairy teeth, and marine monsters that rivaled dinosaurs in size and power once roamed. This isn't a modern whale-watching cruise or swimming with the dolphins, it's a tour through ancient seas filled with alien-looking arthropods, reptilian leviathans, and creatures with anatomies so strange they earned nicknames like "penis worm" and "sea moth."

In 2025, researchers packed patience and pickaxes in an effort to learn more about the strange history of life. Some of the year's wildest discoveries turned up in famous spots, as many of America's favorite National Parks used to be underwater. Both Mammoth Cave National Park and the Grand Canyon hosted groundbreaking discoveries, while Canada's national parks also got in on the action, with new fossil finds in the well-preserved Burgess Shale formation in the Canadian Rockies. Of course, finds happen outside of the postcard parks, like a sea dinosaur found in a creek bed in the college town of Starkville, Mississippi.

So, let's sail off to see some of the sea creatures unearthed in 2025. No life jacket needed; if you met a mosasaur, it wouldn't help anyway.

