The Real Science Behind Jaws Is More Chilling Than Fiction

A giant great white shark with a serial killer mentality, which indiscriminately hunts humans in the waters off the coast of a picturesque East Coast town, is a pretty scary scenario, but the science behind shark biology and how they actually hunt is even more chilling. "Jaws" began life as the 1974 best-selling novel by author Peter Benchley. The next year, director Steven Spielberg turned it into an unforgettable movie — filled with behind-the-scenes mayhem — that left generations of viewers totally freaked out about going into the ocean. Unfortunately, it also led to an increase in sport hunting and the indiscriminate killing of sharks: Humans, it turns out, are more dangerous to sharks than the other way around.

Still, great white sharks are apex predators and are built for hunting. They have one of the strongest bite forces in the animal world and can swim at around 26 miles per hour or even faster, far more rapidly than the average human can run, let alone swim. Their cartilage jaws are attached to the skull by ligaments that allow them to protrude out of their mouths to better grab prey. They also have a lifetime supply of sharp teeth, and the top teeth are serrated to help them tear apart their prey. Great white sharks even have what could be described as a sixth sense that allows them to sense a prey's electromagnetic field.